Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil open to sale of SPC

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil said on Wednesday, it has started a strategic review of its fruit and vegetable packaging unit, SPC, including options to sell the business.

The beverage bottler said it is conducting the review following the completion of its four-year joint A$100 million ($73 million) investment with the Victorian Government into SPC.

“The review will look at how this growth could be unlocked, potentially through a change in ownership, alliances or mergers,” said Alison Watkins, Coca-Cola Amatil managing director.

The company said the review of SPC does not affect its ongoing sale process relating to the Taylors and IXL brands, announced in early 2018. ($1 = 1.3669 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)