Oct 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners said on Thursday it had a slower-than-expected start to its fourth quarter due to weakening demand in France and Britain as well as unfavourable weather in October in most markets.

The world’s largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola drinks expects to report full-year diluted earnings per share growth of about 10% compared with its prior forecast of between 10% and 11%. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)