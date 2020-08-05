Coca Cola HBC sees recovery as markets reopen

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG said on Wednesday its performance recovered steadily from April lows as its markets gradually reopened from coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co drinks in 28 countries, said comparable operating profit fell 35.8% to 208.8 million euros ($246.49 million) for the six months ended June 26, missing company-supplied consensus of 191.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8471 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)