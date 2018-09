Sept 17 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc to make cannabis-infused beverages, BNN Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The companies would likely develop health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping, the report said here&_gucid=&_gup=twitter&_gsc=gQCuZEQ, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)