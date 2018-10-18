Coca-Cola names Brian Smith chief operating officer

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co on Thursday appointed company veteran Brian Smith as its chief operating officer, a role that has been vacant since James Quincey became chief executive officer last year.

Smith, who serves as president of the beverage company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa group, begins his new role from January.

Coca-Cola also said Chief Financial Officer Kathy Waller would retire by the end of the year and be replaced by John Murphy, the president of Coke’s Asia Pacific unit. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)