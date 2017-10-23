FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola names new head of North America business
October 23, 2017

Coca-Cola names new head of North America business

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said the president of its North America business was retiring and would be replaced by James Dinkins, the head of its Minute Maid Business.

Alexander Douglas Jr., who will hand over the reins to Dinkins in Jan. 1, oversaw the company’s refranchising of its U.S. bottling operations in a major cost-cutting initiative.

Coca-Cola is offloading its low-margin bottling business to cope with falling demand for carbonated beverages in North America.

Dinkins, who is also chief retail sales officer for the North America business, started his career with the company in 1988.

Dinkins’ promotion is the first major management change announced under Chief Executive James Quincey, who took over in May from Muhtar Kent.

Douglas will retire from the company in March. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

