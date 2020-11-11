Bottler Coca Cola HBC third-quarter sales beat estimates

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG on Wednesday beat analysts’ estimate for third-quarter revenue, helped by a rebound in demand from fast-food chains, pubs, theatres and other public spaces during summer as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

The company, a bottler and seller of Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said net sales revenue for the three months ended Sept. 25 stood at 1.83 billion euros ($2.16 billion), above a company-provided consensus here of 1.79 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)