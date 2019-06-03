Hot Stocks
June 3, 2019

Coca Cola HBC annual revenue growth to be 6% until 2025

June 3 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola’s leading bottler Coca Cola HBC AG expects revenue annual growth over the next six years at around 6%.

The company, which sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said on Monday that the average annual revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 5%-6% on a currency-neutral basis.

The news is ahead of an investor event in London later where management will present its strategy to investors and analysts.

The company’s shares were down 1.6% at 1115 GMT. (Reporting by Muvija M and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

