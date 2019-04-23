Company News
Coca-Cola beats quarterly sales estimates

April 23 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co beat estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, selling more water, sparkling soft drinks as well as new flavors of its signature sodas.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.02 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $7.88 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency swings and acquisitions, rose 6 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.68 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

