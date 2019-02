Feb 14 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC AG reported a 9.6 percent rise in full-year comparable core profit, boosted by higher volumes and lower costs.

Comparable earnings before interest and tax rose to 680.7 million euros ($768.17 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 621 million euros, a year earlier. On a per share basis, the company earned 1.306 euros.