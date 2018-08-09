Coca-Cola HBC sales helped by weather, World Cup

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher half-year revenue on Thursday, helped by warm weather across Europe and the World Cup soccer tournament.

The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net revenue was 3.23 billion euros in the first half of the year, up 6.4 percent on a currency-neutral basis. However, including currency fluctuations, revenue was up only 0.5 percent.

Comparable earnings per share rose 4.7 percent to 60 euro cents.