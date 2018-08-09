Coca-Cola HBC sales helped by weather, World Cup

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher half-year revenue on Thursday, helped by warm weather across Europe and the World Cup soccer tournament.
The bottler of Coca-Cola drinks said net revenue was 3.23 billion euros in the first half of the year, up 6.4 percent on a currency-neutral basis. However, including currency fluctuations, revenue was up only 0.5 percent.
Comparable earnings per share rose 4.7 percent to 60 euro cents.
Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans