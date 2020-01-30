Coca Cola quarterly revenue beats on soft drinks, teas boost

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, driven by demand for its sparkling soft drinks, teas and coffees.

Net revenue grew 16% to $9.07 billion. Wall Street was expecting $8.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $2.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $870 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)