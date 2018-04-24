FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Coca-Cola revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday on higher demand for Coke Zero Sugar and new flavors of Diet Coke.

The Fanta and Sprite maker’s net profit rose to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 30 from $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $7.63 billion, due to the divestment of its bottling operations, but beat analysts’ estimate of $7.34 billion.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

