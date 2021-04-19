Coca-Cola revenue rises past estimates as easing pandemic curbs lift demand

April 19 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co trounced Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, fueled by strong demand for its beverages from the reopening of restaurants and cinema theaters following accelerated vaccine rollouts.

Net revenue rose to $9.02 billion in the first quarter, from $8.60 billion a year earlier, above analysts’ average estimate of $8.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)