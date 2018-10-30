FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018

Coca-Cola tops sales estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as more consumers reached for new versions of its sugar-free sodas and sparkling water.

Volumes, a key indicator of demand, grew 2 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 28 on strong performance of its trademark Coca-Cola brand.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $8.2 billion, hurt by the divestiture of its low-margin bottling operations.

Analysts had estimated sales of $8.17 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

