Coca-Cola tops sales estimates on higher Diet Coke demand

July 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by the success of new versions of Diet Coke. Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $2.32 billion, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $8.93 billion, hurt by the divestiture of its low-margin bottling operations. Analysts had estimated sales of $8.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)