FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola's quarterly profit jumps 38 pct
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Coca-Cola's quarterly profit jumps 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co reported a 38 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and higher demand for Sprite and tea and coffee in North America, its biggest market.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.05 billion, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14.6 percent to $9.08 billion as it refranchised some bottling operations. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.