Company News
October 18, 2019 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Coca-Cola's quarterly sales tops Wall Street expectations

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Friday, boosted by demand for zero-sugar sodas and Coca-Cola Plus Coffee.

Net operating revenue climbed 8.3% to $9.51 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating the average analyst estimate of $9.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it now expects full-year organic revenue growth excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures to be at least 5%, from its previous forecast of 5% growth. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

