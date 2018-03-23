FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Cameroon cocoa exports down 9 pct by end Feb –official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Cameroon cocoa bean and product exports reached 209,000 tonnes by the end of February, down 9 percent from the same period last season, official data from regulator ONCC showed on Friday.

• Cocoa bean exports were 162,000 tonnes, down 28 percent from the same period last season.

• Sole grinder SIC CACAO, owned by Barry Callebaut, ground 47,000 tonnes of beans, up by a third compared with the same period last season.

• SIC CACAO increased grinding capacity to 50,000 tonnes from 30,000 tonnes.

• Cameroon is world’s fifth-biggest cocoa producer and No.3 in Africa behind Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Tim Cocks and David Goodman

