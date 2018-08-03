FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cameroon cocoa production rises 9.5 percent in 2017/18 season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s cocoa production in the 2017/18 season rose 9.5 percent to 253,510 tonnes from 231,510 tonnes last season, the National Office of Cocoa and Coffee said in a report on Friday.

Bean grinding in the central African country rose 61 percent to 53,403 tonnes this season compared with 33,023 tonnes last season, the regulator said.

Exports fell to 170,981 tonnes from 197,365 last season, while unsold cocoa volumes rose to 27,159 tonnes compared with 7,212 in the previous year. (Reporting by Ange Aboa, Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Alison Williams)

