Cameroon expects to double cocoa processing this season to 120,000 T

DOUALA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa processing output in Cameroon is expected to double this season to 120,000 tonnes from 58,000 tonnes last season, the trade minister said while opening the new season.

Trade Minister Luc Atangana was speaking at the opening of Cameroon’s 2019/20 cocoa season on Tuesday, in comments published in a statement on Wednesday.

A new plant had been inaugurated at Kekem in the western region of Cameroon with a 30,000 tonne capacity, he said, while SIC CACAO, the local branch of Swiss Barry Callebaut, had increased its grinding capacity at the beginning of the year from 35,000 tonnes to 50,000 tonnes.