Ghana 2020/21 cocoa arrivals down 10.1% by Oct. 29 -Cocobod

ABIDJAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 116,141 tonnes as of Oct. 29 since the start of this year’s harvest on Oct. 1, down from 128,514 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board Cocobod showed on Wednesday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by Cocobod and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, Cocobod has forecast.

Below are exporters’ buying volume from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. Exporter Volume Olam 30,849 AGL (Ecom Trading) 19,920 ELIHO 14,681 Other 13,393 NYONKOPA (Barry Callebaut) 8,962 P.B.C 7,948 FCL 5,685 KKL 4,742 UNICOM 4,029 A.B.L. 2,250 CMGL 2,025 CARGILL 1,484 TRGL 174 -------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 116,141 (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Aaron Ross)