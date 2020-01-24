Ghana 2019/20 cocoa arrivals at 496,000 T by Dec. 26 - Cocobod

ABIDJAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 496,000 tonnes from the start of the season until Dec. 26, slightly up from 491,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board Cocobod showed on Friday.

The harvest started on Oct. 1.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by Cocobod and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 850,000 tonnes this season, Cocobod has forecast. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)