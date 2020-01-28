Ghana 2019/20 cocoa arrivals reach 596,000 T by Jan. 16 - Cocobod

ABIDJAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 596,000 tonnes from the start of the season until Jan. 16, up from 591,000 tonnes the previous season, figures from marketing board Cocobod showed on Tuesday.

The harvest started on Oct. 1.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by Cocobod and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 850,000 tonnes this season, Cocobod has forecast. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Louise Heavens)