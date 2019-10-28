Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2019 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ghana 2019/20 cocoa arrivals rise 7.3% to 44,000 T by Oct. 17 - COCOBOD

ABIDJAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Ghana’s graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals hit 44,000 tonnes between the start of this year’s harvest on Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, up 7.3% from the same period of the previous season, data from marketing board Cocobod showed on Monday.

* G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by Cocobod and is ready to be shipped.

* According to Cocobod data, G&S cocoa arrivals for the 2017/18 season had reached 60,000 tonnes in the same period.

* Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to total 850,000 tonnes this season, according to Cocobod’s forecast. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)

