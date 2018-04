TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - North American cocoa grindings fell in the first quarter of 2018 to 118,778 tonnes, down 1.14 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) on Thursday.

That was at the low end of expectations that ranged widely from 1.5 percent below to 2 percent above the first quarter 2017. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Sandra Maler)