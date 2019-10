ABIDJAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 35,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, exporters estimated on Monday, up nearly 21% from 29,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

* About 20,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 15,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 for a total of 35,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and David Goodman)