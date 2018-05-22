Barry Callebaut to boost Ivory Coast cocoa grinding capacity to 230,000 T

ABIDJAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Barry Callebaut plans to boost the annual grinding capacity of its facilities in Ivory Coast to 230,000 tonnes from 170,000 tonnes by 2022, CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said on state-owned broadcaster RTI.

The company plans to invest around 30 billion CFA francs ($53 million) from next year to increase capacity at its factories in the port cities of Abidjan and San Pedro, he said during a ceremony over the weekend.