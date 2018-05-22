FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Barry Callebaut to boost Ivory Coast cocoa grinding capacity to 230,000 T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Barry Callebaut plans to boost the annual grinding capacity of its facilities in Ivory Coast to 230,000 tonnes from 170,000 tonnes by 2022, CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said on state-owned broadcaster RTI.

The company plans to invest around 30 billion CFA francs ($53 million) from next year to increase capacity at its factories in the port cities of Abidjan and San Pedro, he said during a ceremony over the weekend.

$1 = 571.3900 CFA francs Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.