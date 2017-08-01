FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast PM decides to sack CCC head after cocoa crisis - sources
August 1, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 14 days ago

Ivory Coast PM decides to sack CCC head after cocoa crisis - sources

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's prime minister has decided to sack the head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) Massandje Toure Litse, owing to a crisis over cocoa contract defaults and other management issues, sources said on Tuesday.

Former presidential advisor Yves Kone will be the new CCC managing director, one of the most powerful government positions in the world's leading cocoa producer, a source from the finance ministry and a CCC source confirmed to Reuters.

Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly took the decision on Tuesday and will officially announce it during Wednesday's cabinet meeting, the sources said.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by David Evans

