Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa arrivals 1,153,000 T by Jan. 5 -exporters' estimates

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1,153,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 5, 2020, exporters estimated on Monday, up 3.6% from 1,113,000 tonnes in the same period last season.

About 41,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 43,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 for a total of 84,000 tonnes, up from 70,000 tonnes during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa, editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below