Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa arrivals 1,153,000 T by Jan. 5 -exporters' estimates

ABIDJAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1,153,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 5, 2020, exporters estimated on Monday, up 3.6% from 1,113,000 tonnes in the same period last season.

About 41,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 43,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 for a total of 84,000 tonnes, up from 70,000 tonnes during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa, editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jason Neely)