Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa arrivals reach 1.296 mln T by Jan. 19 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.296 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan. 19, 2020, exporters estimated on Monday, up 1.2% from 1.281 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 18,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 19,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19 for a total of 37,000 tonnes, down from 46,000 tonnes during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa, editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Alex Richardson)