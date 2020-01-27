Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa arrivals reached 1.356 mln T by Jan. 26 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.356 million tonnes between Oct. 1 last year and Jan. 26, exporters estimated on Monday, up 0.4% from the 1.35 million tonnes seen in the same period of last season.

About 30,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 30,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 for a total of 60,000 tonnes, down from 69,000 tonnes during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Aaron Ross and Jan Harvey)