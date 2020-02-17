Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa arrivals reached 1.474 mln T by Feb. 16 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.474 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Feb. 16, exporters estimated on Monday, down 0.1% from 1.475 million tonnes over the same period of last season.

About 17,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 22,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 for a total of 39,000 tonnes. The total was equal to the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)