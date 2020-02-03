Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1,419,000 T by Feb. 2 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1,419,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Feb. 2 , 2019, exporters estimated on Monday, up 0.2 % from 1,416,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

Around 30,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 33,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 for a total of 63,000 tonnes, down from 66,000 tonnes during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Louise Heavens)