Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.545 mln T by March 1 - exporters 

ABIDJAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.545 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and March 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 1.2% from the 1.526 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 11,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 23,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Feb. 24 and March 1 for a total of 34,000 tonnes, up from 28,000 during the same week last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro, Kirsten Donovan)