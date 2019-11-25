Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa port arrivals seen at 607,000 T by Nov. 24 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 607,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 24, exporters estimated on Monday, down 2.9% from 625,000 tonnes over the same period of last season.

About 42,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 47,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24, making a total of 89,000 tonnes, down from 94,000 tonnes during the same week of last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa, editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)