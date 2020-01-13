Ivory Coast cocoa arrivals reached 1.112 mln T by Dec. 31

ABIDJAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.112 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 0.6% from the same period of last season, data from regulator CCC showed on Monday.

Previously exporters had estimated that arrivals from Oct. 1 to Dec. 29 would reach 1.069 million tonnes, compared with 1.043 million tonnes in the previous year.

Cocoa bean arrival estimates will now be updated with official CCC figures up to Dec. 31. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Jan Harvey)