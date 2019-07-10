Company News
Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 7.3 pct through June - exporters

ABIDJAN, July 10 (Reuters) - *Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 407,000 tonnes of beans by the end of June, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Wednesday. *This is up from 379,000 tonnes during same period last season. *Grinders processed 45,000 tonnes of beans in June, up from 41,000 tonnes in the same month of the previous season. *Ivory Coast’s 2018/19 season Q3 grind reached 177,262 tonnes, up from 171,440 tonnes a year before. *The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including, Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. *Ivory Coast is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the top grinder spot. *It has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes but ground only 505,000 tonnes of beans last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and David Evans)

