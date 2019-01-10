Company News
January 10, 2019 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 9 pct through December -exporter stats

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - • Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 135,000 tonnes of beans by the end of December, up from 124,000 tonnes the previous season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Thursday • Grinders processed 46,000 tonnes of beans in December, up from 39,000 tonnes the previous December * Ivory Coast’s Q1 grind rose to 135,510 tonnes from 124,360 tonnes • The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut AG, Olam International Ltd and Cargill Inc, among 12 active firms

Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Jason Neely

