Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 9 pct through December -exporter stats

ABIDJAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - • Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 135,000 tonnes of beans by the end of December, up from 124,000 tonnes the previous season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Thursday • Grinders processed 46,000 tonnes of beans in December, up from 39,000 tonnes the previous December * Ivory Coast’s Q1 grind rose to 135,510 tonnes from 124,360 tonnes • The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut AG, Olam International Ltd and Cargill Inc, among 12 active firms

