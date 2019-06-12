Ivory Coast cocoa grinding up 7.1% through May - exporter stats

* Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 362,000 tonnes of beans by the end of May, data from exporters association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* This is up from 338,000 tonnes during the same period of last season.

* Grinders processed 47,000 tonnes of beans in May, up from 43,000 tonnes in the same month of the previous season.

* Ivory Coast’s 2018/19 season Q2 grind reached 132,388 tonnes, up from 130,215 tonnes a year before.

* The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill , among 12 active firms.

* Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes but ground only 505,000 tonnes of beans last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Jan Harvey)