Industrials
June 12, 2019 / 2:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana, Ivory Coast say cocoa buyers agree to minimum price of $2,600/T

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 12 (Reuters) - The cocoa boards of Ghana and Ivory Coast said on Wednesday that buyers had agreed to a minimum price of $2,600 per tonne after the two governments sought to address what they see as an imbalance between farmer incomes and money made by big cocoa traders.

“This is a historic meeting during which suppliers and buyers have engaged and agreed on a price below which the producers will not sell,” the chief executive of Ghana’s Cocobod, Joseph Aidoo, said at a press conference. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)

