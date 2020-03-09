Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa grind up 3.8% by end January - exporter stats

ABIDJAN, March 9 (Reuters) -

* Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 191,000 tonnes of beans by the end of January, up from 184,000 tonnes the previous season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Monday.

* Grinders processed 48,000 tonnes of beans in January, up from 47,000 tonnes in the same period the previous year.

* The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms.

* Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes.

* The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Louise Heavens)