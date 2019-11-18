Company News
November 18, 2019 / 2:57 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa grind up 4.4 % by end Oct.

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - * Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 47,000 tonnes of beans from the start of the season on Oct. 1 to the end of October, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Monday. * That is 4.4 % higher than the 45,000 tonnes processed in the same period last season. * The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. * Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. * The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below