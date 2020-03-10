ABIDJAN, March 10 (Reuters) - * Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 235,000 tonnes of beans by the end of February, up from 226,000 tonnes in the same period last season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Tuesday. * Grinders processed 44,000 tonnes of beans in February, up from 42,000 tonnes in February 2019. * The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S, Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL, among 12 active firms. * Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. * The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Louise Heavens)