Ivory Coast 2019/20 cocoa grind up 4.4 % by end Oct.

ABIDJAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - * Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 47,000 tonnes of beans from the start of the season on Oct. 1 to the end of October, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Monday. * That is 4.4 % higher than the 45,000 tonnes processed in the same period last season. * The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. * Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. * The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Susan Fenton)