Ivory Coast 2019/20 Q1 cocoa grind up 4.4% by end Dec.

ABIDJAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 143,000 tonnes of beans by the end of December, up from 137,000 tonnes the previous season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Wednesday. * Grinders processed 47,000 tonnes of beans in December, up from 46,000 tonnes in the same period the previous year. * Ivory Coast’s 2018/19 season Q1 (October to December) grind reached 143,000 tonnes, up from 137,000 tonnes a year before. * The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut AG, Olam International Ltd and Cargill Inc, among 12 active firms. * Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. * The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Louise Heavens)