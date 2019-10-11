Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 8.3% to end-September -exporter stats

ABIDJAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - *Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 547,000 tonnes of beans from the start of the season in October to the end of September, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Friday. *That was up 8.3% from 505,000 tonnes in same period last season. *Grinders processed 44,000 tonnes of beans in September, up from 41,000 tonnes in the same month of the previous season. *Ivory Coast’s 2018/19 season Q4 grind reached 140,473 tonnes, up from 126,347 tonnes a year earlier. *The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including, Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. *Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. *The country is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and David Goodman )