Ivory Coast cocoa grinding up 2 pct through Dec -exporter data

ABIDJAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 124,000 tonnes of beans by the end of December, up slightly from 121,000 tonnes at the same point in the previous season, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

In the month of December, they processed 39,000 tonnes of beans, down from 40,000 tonnes in December 2016, the data showed. The 2017/18 season opened on Oct. 1.

The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)